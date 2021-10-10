By the Staff of the Quincy Public Library
This week at the Quincy Public Library the number one book is The Business of Blood by Kerrigan Byrne. Fiona Mahoney makes a very good living cleaning up other people’s messes; other people’s bloody messes. After her best friend, Mary Kelly, was killed by Jack the Ripper, Fiona fell apart, but then pulled herself together and made it her life’s mission to find the Ripper and make him pay. To that end, she began her career as a Post-Mortem Sanitation Specialist cleaning up the bloodiest, messiest crime scenes. Thanks to her career, Fiona has developed a relationship with the London police and stays informed on the ongoing investigation into the Ripper. After more than two years of relative peace and quiet, Fiona is called to an unsettling murder just down the street from where she found Mary. The crime scene is eerily similar to one left by the Ripper, except that the victim was a man who was disemboweled and hung upside-down still fully dressed. In cleaning up the scene, Fiona discovers evidence missed by the police that points to the leader of the largest London crime syndicate; a man for whom she has done some not-so-legal work. Deciding to start her own investigation, Fiona decides to ask the Hammer about the evidence before turning it over to the police but is accosted by someone who identifies himself as the Ripper wanting details about the investigation. Having survived that encounter, she firmly believes that the Ripper is back and is proven correct when a second murder occurs, just a grisly as the last. When the Ripper communicates with her personally, she wants to locate him more than ever, but at what cost? The Business of Blood is a riveting new take on Jack the Ripper, and the first book in the Fiona Mahoney series.
Don’t Be a Victim
Nancy Grace is a best-selling author, television journalist, and expert attorney. Her television shows have shined a light on controversial court cases and verdicts, but Nancy Grace wasn’t always a hard-hitting, confident victims’ advocate. When she was only 19 years old, her fiancé, Keith Griffin, was murdered by a co-worker. After his murder, she changed her major from English literature to law and became a prosecutor with an emphasis on victims’ rights.
In her new book, Don’t Be a Victim, Grace helps readers navigate this frightening, sometimes dangerous, and always confusing world in which we all live, and explains how to protect you and your family. Grace not only shares useful and important tips on staying safe in your car, home, workplace, with your kids at school, while shopping, and even on vacation, she also tells story after story of people who were simply going about their everyday lives when a monster changed their lives forever. Her book is as helpful and informative as it is terrifying.
Mayflower Lives
Four hundred years ago 130 men, women, and children set sail for a new life in a new country. The Mayflower landed at Plymouth Rock in November of 1620. They were unprepared for that first harsh winter, and only half of the settlers survived despite help from the Native Americans.
These courageous people risked everything in the name of religious freedom, knowing that most of the previous settlers in Jamestown died from starvation and disease only a decade earlier. Without the initiative, bravery, and resilience of these historic figures, the United States may not have come to exist.
In his book Mayflower Lives, historian Martyn Whittock details the stories of the individual Saints (the Puritan Separatist congregation) and Strangers (those who were leaving their homes for non-religious reasons) on the ship, their tense relationship both before and after arrival, and their many individual accomplishments that help to create the first 13 colonies.
