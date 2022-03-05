The top book this week at the Quincy Public Library is The Chase by Candice Fox. When she was a teenager, Celine Osbourne was the sole survivor of a tragedy that robbed her of her entire family save the one who perpetrated the crime. Now she spends her days and nights as the Death Row Supervisor at the Pronghorn Correctional Center just outside of Las Vegas making sure that the truly evil men stay locked up where they belong. But someone has hatched an elaborate scheme to release all of the prisoners by holding their family members hostage within view of the prison. Suddenly guards whose loved ones are in danger are opening cell doors and unlocking the gate to freedom. Celine is powerless as she watches vicious and violent criminals' stream out of her cell block, but vows to do whatever she can to bring them back. Fifteen years ago, John Kradle was sentenced to death for the brutal murder of his wife, son, and sister-in-law. Now this unexpected opportunity has given him a small window of time to find out who really killed his family and make them pay. Celine will do whatever it takes to bring Kradle back to where he belongs, just as John is willing to take any chance to find justice for his family. Fox’s latest thriller is a fast-paced, gritty story filled with plenty of memorable characters and drama.
Fuzz
Best-selling author Mary Roach does it again with her latest informative and entertaining book. Fuzz takes a look at what happens when animals, birds, insects, and amphibians don’t behave the way people expect and nature intended them to. Starting with animal forensics to determine if a human being was mauled by an animal rather than another human and which animal committed the deed, Roach goes on to explore out of control macaques in India, menacing crows, automobiles versus animals, and gulls misbehaving in Vatican City. Engaging and amusing, you always learn something when you read a book by Mary Roach.
The History of Cults
Even the word cult sounds menacing thanks to numerous accounts of these fringe religious groups preying on impressionable and at-risk people. Despite the amount of media coverage some of the worst groups receive, there are still hundreds of cults that have existed (and continue to flourish) that the public is clueless about. In the book The History of Cults, Robert Schroëder examines the origins of cults from the early unorthodox religious sects to infamous modern examples such as the Manson Family, Branch Davidian, Heaven’s Gate, and Jonestown. He also looks into those cults such as Jehovah Witnesses, Hare Krishna, and the Church of Scientology that have legitimized themselves somewhat thanks to wealthy donors and celebrity followers. Schroëder’s book highlights the danger and inherent instability of cults regardless of their belief system.
