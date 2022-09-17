The staff’s favorite book this week at the Quincy Public Library is The Codebreaker’s Secret by Sara Ackerman. Isabel Cooper had always been able to see the patterns in puzzles. As she puts her talents to good use working for the Navy breaking Japanese codes in Washington, she longs to go to Station Hypo in Pearl Harbor and help the Navy end the war, especially after her only brother was killed during the attack. She gets her wish after she was instrumental in breaking the code for the latest Japanese intelligence. Now she is the only woman in the Combat Intelligence Unit, otherwise known as The Dungeon, working tirelessly to break the codes and bring an end to the war. With the help of her roommate, Izzy meets Matteo Russi, her brother’s best friend and one of the few survivors of Pearl Harbor. They hit it off immediately, but Russi is something of a player who is willing to give his life for the war effort. Twenty-plus years later, young journalist Luana Freitas is on assignment at the newly opened Mauna Kea Hotel built by none other than Laurence Rockefeller. It feels good to be back home and she is determined to make a name for herself by telling not only the story of the hotel and its celebrity guests, but also the people of the island who work there. On her first day, she meets photographer Matteo Russi, who offers her helpful advice while taking advantage of her experience as a native Hawaiian. Despite his fame, Lu looks beyond his cynicism and sees the man who has a story of his own that she’d like to explore. As Lu gets to know Russi, she helps him comes to terms with his history on the island. On one of their adventures, they uncover a murder that takes Russi back to the war and Lu to her childhood. The Codebreaker’s Secret alternates between decades as Izzy and Lu work to prove themselves in the male-dominated world.
