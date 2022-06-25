This week at the Quincy Public Library the staff’s favorite book is The Gatekeeper by James Byrne.
Desmond Aloysius Limerick is enjoying his retirement in California sitting in with the band at various hotel gigs, playing a mean bass guitar and occasionally keyboards. After a late-night gig at the Hotel Tremaine, Dez is on his way back to his room sharing the elevator with a beautiful woman and what he assumes are her two bodyguards. Once in his room, Dez habitually checks out the window and sees a sniper on the roof of the next building over and four men, all in black tactical gear, spilling out of a van below on the street. He immediately thinks of the woman and her bodyguards, and heads for her floor.
It’s not his fight, but Dez can’t run away from a woman in distress even if the woman doesn’t ask for his help. He gets to her room just in time to hear suppressed gunfire. After taking care of the problem for Petra Alexandris, heir to the multi-billion dollar Triton Enterprises, Dez is immediately arrested, but Petra declines to press charges. Instead she hires him to help her figure out who has siphoned $1.3 billion from her company’s accounts.
It doesn’t take long before Dez finds enough evidence to point the finger at three different people in her father’s company, but there is more going on here than simple embezzlement. So Dez does what he does best — lurks about annoying people, asking questions, opening locked doors, and snooping where he doesn’t belong — only to discover that the situation is much more insidious than either expected.
James Byrne has written a taut, fast-paced debut thriller that will keep you up late at night to finish. We truly hope we haven’t seen the last of Dez Limerick.
“Fearlessly Different”
Mickey Rowe was born premature with damaged eyesight and eventually diagnosed as autistic. His mother could never understand her first born child and refused to see past his disabilities. Rowe didn’t speak until he was 4, but created his own sign language to communicate with others. As he got older, he developed a love of the performing arts and taught himself how to ride a unicycle, walk on stilts, and juggle. By age 11, he tried out for his first stage play, and by 15, Rowe felt more at home on the stage than in his classroom. On stage he was just one of the performers; in school he was the friendless misfit.
How he turned his differences into strengths is a gift that Rowe shares with readers as he narrates the story of his life so far as a legally-blind, autistic Broadway celebrity. “Fearlessly Different” is an amazing, uplifting story told by an equally incredible young man.
“The Wok: Recipes and Techniques”
The wok is one of the oldest and most versatile pieces of equipment in any kitchen. Most often thought of as just a pan for stir-frying, it can also be used to steam, braise, deep fry, and smoke vegetables, fish, and meat. J. Kenji Lopez-Alt is a chef and best-selling author who has written a new book devoted entirely to this multipurpose kitchen pan. Of course, he provides delicious recipes, but also information on the types of woks available, how to choose the one best suited for your needs, seasoning and maintaining your wok, and suggestions for key ingredients to produce a meal you can be proud of.
“The Wok: Recipes and Techniques” is a valuable resource for anyone who wants to expand their cooking knowledge.
