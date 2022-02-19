The top pick this week at the Quincy Public Library is a sweet, touching new romance by Meghan Quinn. When her best friend showed Bonnie the advertisement looking for two people to run a coffee shop in the Scottish Highlands, Bonnie thought Dakota was joking. But the more she thought about it, the more Bonnie realized that they both needed a complete change of scenery. Freshly fired from her third personal assistant job, Bonnie really didn’t know what she wanted to do with the rest of her life. And Dakota was still recovering from a devastating break-up. When they arrived in the tiny hamlet of Corsekelly, they are welcomed with open arms by everyone in town except Rowan, the son of the coffee shop owners. Rowan is unhappy that his parents didn’t see fit to tell him they were going on an extended vacation and even more unhappy with their choice of shopkeepers, especially the flighty, but gorgeous Bonnie. As Bonnie and Rowan reluctantly work together to make the coffee shop a destination and Dakota enters into a new, more positive, relationship, everyone seems to be doing well until Rowan’s parents share the real, devastating reason for their abrupt vacation. Rowan will need Bonnie, Dakota, and the rest of his friends to get through this in one piece. The Highland Fling is a great heartwarming romance for a cold winter day.
David Copperfield’s History of Magic
David Copperfield is not only one of the greatest modern magicians; he is also an avid collector of all things magic and connoisseur of the history of magic. In his new book, David Copperfield’s History of Magic, he shares his collection of photographs, showbills, magical apparatus, costumes, parts of illusions, and other memorabilia from such famous performers as Howard Thurston, Harry Blackstone, Dell O’Dell, the Bamberg family, and, of course, Harry Houdini. Filled with brief biographies and historical facts about each performer makes his book a fascinating look at magic over the centuries.
Notes from the Bathroom Line
Amy Solomon is a film and television producer who knows funny when she sees it, and if it is from a female comedian, then it’s even funnier. She decided it was time for a compilation of essays, satire, one-liners, parodies, artwork, and pretty much anything else that the women she queried felt like submitting. Starting with an intense form of those getting-to-know-you ice breaker questions and moving through every possible off-the-wall topics such as food I won’t eat in public, discussions about exes, birthdays, snacks, church, Target stores, and everything in between, Solomon’s book is a testament to funny women everywhere. Notes from the Bathroom Line is hilarious and full of the best stuff from America’s funniest women.
