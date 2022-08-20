This week at the Quincy Public Library the staff favorite book is The Librarian Spy by Madeline Martin. When her sole family member left to become a soldier, Ava Harper admired his patriotism but never imagined becoming involved in the war effort until she received a summons from the Librarian of Congress asking her to fly to Lisbon, Portugal, and use her librarian and research skills to help the Allies. Hélène Bélanger wanted to become part of the Resistance, but her husband refused to allow her to join. It was only when he went missing that she discovered not only was Joseph the best forger in France, but he had also created new identity papers for her before he was captured by the Gestapo. In her search for word of her husband, Hélène, now Elaine, became one of several women who routinely delivered underground newspapers, explosives, arms, and other dangerous but valuable items for the Maquis hidden under a false bottom in their market baskets. After having delivered most of the parts to a printing press, Elaine left the delivery work to help write and print the underground newspapers that delivered not only news but codes for the Resistance. Meanwhile in Lisbon, Ava and her colleagues at the American Embassy collected those same underground newspapers as well as any other written document they could find to photograph and microfilm the information to send to America. Even though Ava was relatively safe in neutral Portugal, the war weighed on her as she waited to hear from her brother, Daniel, and witnessed the never-ending flow of refugees fleeing occupied countries. As the Allies gained ground in France, the Germans were desperate, and it was even more dangerous for Elaine and her colleagues to continue their efforts to supply information to the Resistance. Despite the increased the violence and peril, both women risked everything for their cause and those they care about. The Librarian Spy by Madeline Martin is a taut story of courage, endurance, and hope at a time when the world was anything but normal.
