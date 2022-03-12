The staff’s favorite book this week at the Quincy Public Library is The Maid by Nita Prose. Molly Gray loves her job as a maid at the prestigious Regency Grand Hotel. When she dons her crisp, freshly laundered uniform each day and makes her rounds room by room making each sterile and shiny clean, she is in her happy place. She loves nothing more than order and cleanliness, so when she steps into the VIP suite occupied by the obnoxious Mr. Black and his lovely second wife, Giselle, and finds the room in complete disarray and Mr. Black dead, she is naturally distressed. Things go from bad to worse when she is arrested by the police and informed she is their number one suspect. Molly doesn’t interpret certain conversations and facial expressions the same way other people do, so when she explained what happened on that day and the days leading up to Mr. Black’s death, she doesn’t realize that the police might not see things the way she does. Thankfully, Molly has some devoted co-workers with friends in high places who know she is innocent and will do whatever they can to see that the right people are convicted and she is absolved of all guilt. The Maid is a charming and clever novel featuring a truly unique heroine.
The Library
Libraries are at once deeply revered, thought to be archaic, valued for their place in a community, considered to be obsolete in the technological world, and often taken for granted. From the very first collection of documents of cuneiform script on clay tablets to your own collection of hundreds of e-books all at your fingertips on your cell phone or tablet, libraries are essential to our way of life. Over the centuries they have been threatened, destroyed, established again and again, and reinvented to address the ever-changing needs of society. In an exceptional new book aptly titled The Library, historians Andrew Pettegree and Arthur der Weduwen take a look at this venerable institution throughout the ages and what it may look like in the future.
The Farmer’s Lawyer
In the early1980s, farmers across the country faced a crisis that came in the form of foreclosures, high production costs, low crop and livestock prices, high interest rates, and unforeseen natural disasters. Thanks to powerful people in the U.S. Department of Agriculture who saw the very subsidies that were keeping mid-sized family farms sustainable as wasteful and “morally and economically wrong,” those farms were put in jeopardy as they decided to call in the delinquent loans. To get “their” money back, the USDA froze bank accounts, violated the farmers’ due process of law, accelerated the dates for loan payments, and otherwise “persuaded” these multi-generational family farmers to abandon the only life they had ever known. Sarah Vogel was a young lawyer who grew up in a farming community and knew how important the family farms were to these people. She agreed to take on one person’s case, then another and another until she was working day and night nearly bankrupting herself to take on the USDA and save these farms. For the first time, she shares how she helped not only North Dakota farmers, but farmers nationwide take on the government in her memoir The Farmer’s Lawyer.
