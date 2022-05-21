This week at the Quincy Public Library, the number one book is The Marlow Murder Club by Robert Thorogood. Judith Potts has a perfectly happy life. She lives in a rambling old mansion she inherited from her aunt and keeps busy creating crossword puzzles for local newspapers. One hot night as she was swimming in the Thames, she hears a gunshot at her neighbor’s house across the river. When she boats over to his house to see what’s going on, Judith finds Stefan dead of a gunshot wound in the center of his forehead. Of course, she knows immediately it wasn’t accidental and tells the police just that. When a taxi driver is killed in the same manner with the same gun, the police have no choice but to believe something sinister is going on in Marlow. Judith loves to solve puzzles and sets out to solve the murders just like she would any other puzzle. Enlisting the help of the second victim’s dog walker, Suzie, and Becks, the vicar’s wife who knew all of the victims, Judith bullies her way into the investigation. Coercing Suzie and Becks to help her look for clues, the three seemingly unremarkable women actually start to make headway on the case, but every time they find an answer, it provides an alibi for one of their suspects. Can these three ordinary women actually find out who is killing people in their small town? Thorogood’s latest cozy mystery is a delightful English who-dun-it and the perfect summer read.
Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squids
Throughout the centuries, scientists have observed that animals adapt and evolve as their habitats and climates change but not all animals adapt; some become extinct, never to be seen again. Conservation biologist Thor Hanson wondered why some species evolve and some die out, and began researching this question through the lens of climate change over the centuries. In his book, Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squids, Hanson examines the relatively new field of climate change biology and what these changes mean for the continued wellbeing of some of most important plants and animals.
How-To Cookbook for Teens
If you despair that your teenager will ever learn to cook more than a bowl of cereal, we’ve got the perfect book for you to help kick-start your teen’s culinary skills or at least ensure that they won’t starve without you. How-To Cookbook for Teens by Julee Morrison shares 100 easy recipes to help your kids learn the basics of cooking. Starting with the fundamental tools you’ll need, safety tips, setting up your cooking area, knife skills, and basic terminology, then moving into basic breakfast favorites such as how to make crispy bacon and the perfect fried egg, French Toast, omelets, and pancakes. From there she moves into snacks, sides, salads, soups, desserts, and menus for solo meals and family meals to impress your family with your newfound skills. With this valuable resource, Morrison helps the novice chef learn how to cook on their own.
