This week at the Quincy Public Library the staff pick is The Midnight Ride by Ben Mezrich. Hailey Gordon is successfully supplementing her meager income by card counting at one of Boston Harbor’s tonier casinos when she sees the security guys heading her way. Making her escape through a hotel room door left ajar seemed like a good idea until she saw the dead body in the chair. As she stares at the body, Hailey is joined by the man who was supposed to meet the dead guy. Nick Patterson sees his chance at a fortune in stolen artwork and a new life fade away when he walked into the room. Without even discussing it, Hailey and Nick hurriedly leave the casino before they are discovered. Hailey reluctantly follows Nick to a warehouse in a seedy part of Boston where he was supposed to meet up with two more people who were helping him with the caper only to find them dead, too. Meanwhile, Professor Adrian Jensen refuses to believe that his nemesis, also found dead, has involved him in a fantastical but secret part of American history that involves the treasure that Hailey and Nick are chasing. Hailey, Nick, and Adrian grudgingly agree to follow the clues wherever they may lead knowing full well they could all end up dead. Mezrich has written a thriller that is part history lesson, part conspiracy theory, and all incredible adventure.
Never Pay the First Bill
Going to a healthcare provider is a necessary and helpful aspect of our lives. However, dealing with bills that come after your visit is rarely a positive experience. So often the bills are needlessly complicated, providing less information than we would like, and usually more than what you were expecting to pay. You know you owe for services rendered and would like to pay your bill, but should you automatically pay whatever amount is demanded? Marshall Allen is an investigative reporter who wondered why health care providers charge ridiculous prices to the very people they are supposed to be helping as the industry claims record-breaking profits. What he discovered will make you sick and angry. In his book, Never Pay the First Bill, he clearly explains how the medical community it set up to get the most bang for their buck, how they make mistakes on nearly 80% of the bills they send out, the general acceptance of these mistakes in the industry, and how you can fight these errors and win. This book is a must-read for anyone who has ever had to deal with an indifferent patient billing representative.
Half Homemade, Fully Delicious
You don’t have to feel guilty for not providing homemade meals for your family anymore. QVC’s resident foodie David Venable has written a great new cookbook that uses pre-packaged shortcuts like frozen fruit, pre-chopped vegetables, bakery mixes, pre-blended spices, and fully cooked meats to create delicious meals in half the time. He shares recipes for a tasty breakfast of pumpkin waffles with spiced honey butter, a warm cup of sloppy joe soup and hearty steak caesar salad, an appetizing dinner of oven-baked brisket with sheet pan roasted vegetables, and banana-caramel pie for dessert. Half Homemade, Fully Delicious is a wonderful resource for the person who loves to cook but doesn’t have a lot of time.
