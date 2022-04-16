This week the Quincy Public Library features the newest adventure by best-selling author Janet Evanovich.
As a recovery agent, Gabriela Rose will go to extraordinary lengths to find what’s been lost and return it to her client. When her family’s hometown is on the verge of disappearing, Gabriela decides to follow family legend and hunt for the lost Seal of Solomon treasure.
In order to figure out where to start, Gabriela needs the map buried under the floorboards of her great aunt’s house. Unfortunately, she lost that house in the divorce, but she figured Rafer wouldn’t mind if she pried up his floor. Rafer actually didn’t mind but insisted on going along to the jungles of Peru to look for the treasure.
Even though Gabriela and Rafer didn’t get along while they were married, they have no choice but to join forces to not only look for the lost treasure to save their hometown, but also watch each other’s back after they encounter a religious fanatic who wants the treasure for world domination. From New York to Peru to Costa Rica to California, Gabriela and Rafer will do whatever it takes to save their hometown and stop El Dragón before more people get hurt.
The Recovery Agent is Evanovich’s first book in a fast-paced, fun new series.
The Orphans of Davenport
The Iowa Soldiers’ Orphans’ Home in Davenport, Iowa, was originally intended as a home for children who had lost their parents in the Civil War.
As the years went by, the Davenport Home began accepting any orphan who needed a place to stay. By the Great Depression, it was overcrowded with children of all ages whose parents were dead, missing, indigent, or otherwise unable to take care of them.
Around this same time the study of eugenics was gaining in popularity. This desire to create the best offspring encouraged the use of IQ tests to determine which children and adults were “normal” and which were “morons.” Those children determined to be “uneducable” were sent to the Davenport Home where they were given rudimentary care with hundreds of other children.
Dr. Marie Skodak and Dr. Harold Skeels saw what life at the Davenport Home was doing to the children and conducted an experiment where they selected 11 random orphans and placed them in a separate home where they were cared for by women with low IQs who provided them with consistent, attentive care.
The results were astonishing; after a year, the 11 orphans separated from the other children saw their IQs rise significantly as compared to 11 children in a control group at Davenport Home who received indifferent care.
In her book, “The Orphans of Davenport,” Marilyn Brookwood takes a look at Davenport Home, eugenics, and the studies that gradually changed the lives of so many disadvantaged children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.