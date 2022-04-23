The staff’s favorite book this week at the Quincy Public Library is The Summer Getaway by Susan Mallery. When did Robin Caldwell’s life get so messy? Suddenly realizing that she didn’t have a plan for when her divorce settlement ran out, Robin decided she needed to figure out what to do with the rest of her life. When she decides to sell the family’s luxury home because she can’t afford the mortgage payments, her daughter throws a fit. And her son would rather work on his father’s charter boat than go to college. But when she discovers that her ex-husband is dating her daughter’s fiancé’s twin sister, Robin has had enough. Taking a break from her life, Robin flies to Santa Barbara to stay with her Great-Aunt Lillian. Lillian’s sprawling mansion is a sight for sore eyes, but then Robin met Mason, a retired military man who is distantly related to Robin’s Great-Uncle Leo, and now living in the house. Robin always knew some distant relation would inherit the house while she would get all of the antiques in the house, but Mason wasn’t what she was expecting. Robin slowly began to relax as she worked on making sense of her life only to discover a deep attraction to Mason. When her children missed her more than they realized, they followed her to Santa Barbara, which was just fine with Robin. But when her best friend, her ex-husband, and her daughter’s fiancé just show up at the house, it’s obvious that Robin isn’t going to be able to hide away any longer. Mallery has written a sweet, heartwarming story filled with family drama, quirky friends and relatives, amazing locations, and an ending sure to please every reader.
Drunk Flies and Stoned Dolphins
Even though humans think that they were the first to discover the psychotropic effects of some plants and microorganisms, animals got there first. Biology professor, pharmacologist, and blogger Dr. Oné R. Pagán investigates the effects of chemical intoxication on animals, birds, insects, and sea life in his new book Drunk Flies and Stoned Dolphins. From koalas that enjoy a good pipe and a beer to drunk bees and hallucinating sea slugs, Pagán shares interesting scientific facts and funny stories in his new book.
52 Ways to Walk
Walking is one of the best ways to get some exercise and enjoy the outdoors. Whether you want to start a walking routine or just change up your current stroll, we suggest you check out 52 Ways to Walk by Annabel Streets. As with many of us, Streets realized her once active lifestyle had become more sedentary resulting in weight gain, lethargy, and general discontent. So she reverted back to her habit of walking rather than driving and found herself feeling better both physically and emotionally. In her book, Streets offers a different walking activity for each week of the year such as walking in the cold, ambling through the trees, walking with others, walking barefoot, and singing and dancing while walking. Whatever activity or time of year, this book will help you get up and go for a walk.
