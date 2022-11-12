This week at the Quincy Public Library the staff recommends The Thread Collectors. Starting in 1863 New Orleans, readers are introduced to Stella, an enslaved young black woman who is owned by Frye and has been set up in her own cottage as his mistress. Her one true love is William, who is also owned by Frye. One night William runs away to join the Union Army and is guided by a map embroidered secretly by Stella to help him and others escape. William manages to find what he was looking for only a few miles from New Orleans and joins the Louisiana Native Guard where he befriends Jacob, a Jewish man from New York who loves music as much as William. While he is at war, Jacob’s wife, Lily, attends abolitionist meetings and does what she can to fight the war on the home front. When Jacob’s letters stop, Lily travels to Louisiana to find him. It’s there that she meets Stella and helps her with her mission of embroidering maps for runaway slaves while waiting on word from Jacob. This amazing novel tells a story about the Civil War as seen through the friendship between an enslaved black couple and a white Jewish couple who would have never met under normal circumstances. Co-written by Shaunna J. Edwards, a black woman from Louisiana and Alyson Richman, a white Jewish woman from Long Island, this historical novel is beautifully told and brilliantly written.
I Never Thought of it That Way
In just a few short weeks, families will be gathering to celebrate the holidays. When friends and families get together, they have conversations and unless everyone thinks the same way, there is going to be a disagreement. It doesn’t matter what the topic is, someone is going to have a differing opinion which they may be willing to discuss civilly or are ready for a loud and aggressive debate. If this is what your family get-togethers are like, we suggest you check out I Never Thought of it That Way. Mónica Guzmán provides the tools you need to calmly ask questions rather than attack with intimidating statements and have conversations rather than arguments. Regardless of whether you are right, left, center, or simply tired of all the chaos, this book can help you have a pleasant holiday season.
Very few people enjoy doing dishes whether you have a dishwasher or not. If you are ready to limit your meal prep to one pan, one skillet, or one dish, you need to check out Dinner in One by food writer and chef Melissa Clark. With a choice of a sheet pan, skillet, cook pot, casserole dish, or dutch oven, you can have a delicious meal on the table in no time using only one dish. With delicious hearty options such as Roasted Chicken Tagine or Sausage-Stuffed Mushrooms with Broccolini and Cherry Tomatoes, vegan offerings such as Beets and Greens Phyllo Pie or Roasted Mushrooms with Creamy Polenta, a quick lunch with Meatball Sub Sandwiches, or even a full English Breakfast on a sheet pan, this fun cookbook will let you create delicious meals without a lot of cleanup.
