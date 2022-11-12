This week at the Quincy Public Library the staff recommends The Thread Collectors. Starting in 1863 New Orleans, readers are introduced to Stella, an enslaved young black woman who is owned by Frye and has been set up in her own cottage as his mistress. Her one true love is William, who is also owned by Frye. One night William runs away to join the Union Army and is guided by a map embroidered secretly by Stella to help him and others escape. William manages to find what he was looking for only a few miles from New Orleans and joins the Louisiana Native Guard where he befriends Jacob, a Jewish man from New York who loves music as much as William. While he is at war, Jacob’s wife, Lily, attends abolitionist meetings and does what she can to fight the war on the home front. When Jacob’s letters stop, Lily travels to Louisiana to find him. It’s there that she meets Stella and helps her with her mission of embroidering maps for runaway slaves while waiting on word from Jacob. This amazing novel tells a story about the Civil War as seen through the friendship between an enslaved black couple and a white Jewish couple who would have never met under normal circumstances. Co-written by Shaunna J. Edwards, a black woman from Louisiana and Alyson Richman, a white Jewish woman from Long Island, this historical novel is beautifully told and brilliantly written.

