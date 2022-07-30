The number one book this week at the Quincy Public Library is The Water Keeper. Murphy Shepherd lives a solitary life tending a church with no parishioners on an island along the coast of Florida. He has dedicated his life to locating and rescuing women and children who have fallen prey to those evil people who trade the lives of others for money. When one of the party yachts anchors in his bay, Murph meets Angel who wanted to confess her sins to the priest who doesn’t exist. Days later, Murph encounters Summer as she is embarking on a mission to save her daughter who just happens to be Angel. Together Murph and Summer set off to find Angel using any information they can access. Along the way, they collect a lost dog and his elderly owner, a newly released felon, and a young girl who believes Murph can help her find her true identity. Assisted by Murph’s contacts with seemingly unlimited resources, the motley crew follow hunches, obscure clues, and overheard rumors from the sex trade to find Angel and others in her situation before it’s too late. Author Charles Martin has written a fast-paced story that tackles the very dark topic of human trafficking while still offering the reader hope. The Water Keeper is the first book in the Murphy Shepherd series.

Anne Boleyn: 500 Years of Lies

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.