The number one book this week at the Quincy Public Library is The Water Keeper. Murphy Shepherd lives a solitary life tending a church with no parishioners on an island along the coast of Florida. He has dedicated his life to locating and rescuing women and children who have fallen prey to those evil people who trade the lives of others for money. When one of the party yachts anchors in his bay, Murph meets Angel who wanted to confess her sins to the priest who doesn’t exist. Days later, Murph encounters Summer as she is embarking on a mission to save her daughter who just happens to be Angel. Together Murph and Summer set off to find Angel using any information they can access. Along the way, they collect a lost dog and his elderly owner, a newly released felon, and a young girl who believes Murph can help her find her true identity. Assisted by Murph’s contacts with seemingly unlimited resources, the motley crew follow hunches, obscure clues, and overheard rumors from the sex trade to find Angel and others in her situation before it’s too late. Author Charles Martin has written a fast-paced story that tackles the very dark topic of human trafficking while still offering the reader hope. The Water Keeper is the first book in the Murphy Shepherd series.
Anne Boleyn: 500 Years of Lies
Over the centuries, King Henry VIII’s second wife, Anne Boleyn, has been portrayed as both a scheming seductress who convinced the King to divorce Katherine of Aragon to marry her and a hapless victim of Henry’s unbridled lust. Historian Hayley Nolan dismisses both of these characterizations and posits that Anne was a strong-willed, intelligent but still fallible woman who posed a serious political threat to certain people in the Tudor court after she married Henry. Because her enemies were so concerned about her new position of power, they worked to sully her reputation in every way possible and eventually convinced Henry that she was treasonous. He could have annulled their marriage, but he had already taken up with Jane Seymour and planned to make her his new queen, so Henry had his wife of only three short years and mother of his daughter, Elizabeth, executed. For her book, Anne Boleyn: 500 Years of Lies, Nolan did exhaustive research looking for fact-based details about life in Henry’s court and shares what she believes are the real reasons Anne Boleyn was killed.
If you are looking for different craft projects to expand your knowledge base, we suggest you check out Natural Kitchen Dyes by Alicia Hall. This fun new book contains detailed recipes, techniques, fabric suggestions, and craft projects using dyes made with fruit, vegetables, herbs, and teas. From the rich burgundy and purple hues created from beets and hibiscus flowers to the warm creams and browns made with turmeric and tea to the lush greens from carrot tops and pomegranate skins, this book will have you experimenting with natural ingredients and creating a whole new color palette. Complete with instructions for craft projects to show off your unique creations, this is an appealing book for any crafter who is looking for something new.
