by the Staff of the Quincy Public Library
This week at the Quincy Public Library, the top book is The Woman with the Blue Star by Pam Jenoff. The world was at war; many parts of Europe were in turmoil. To be Jewish in Europe in 1942 was a test of strength, perseverance, and faith. Hundreds of thousands of people were rounded up and forced into overcrowded ghettos or worse, sent to the camps. For Sadie Gault and her family, the nightmare around them attained a new level of suffering when they descended into the sewers beneath Krakow to avoid being sent to the camps. Here the Gaults and several others would attempt to survive an uncertain fate below the city versus probable death in one of the camps. Based on the true story of the courageous individuals who endured so much and survived for more than two years by living in the sewers, Jenoff takes readers back to Poland in World War II. This novel is a credit to all who lived to bear witness to the brutality of that time in history. If you would like to read more about the real people who inspired the story, we recommend you check out In the Sewers of Lvov by Robert Marshall.
The Three Mothers
Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, and James Baldwin were leaders in the Civil Rights Movement. Their ideas and actions helped shine a spotlight on injustices that were long overdue for change. But these men did not come up with these ideas on their own. They were influenced by the people who raised them, specifically their mothers. Alberta Williams King was raised to believe in resistance to racial violence through humanity and love; a concept she passed along to her son. Louise Little was an educated, multilingual, courageous woman and an influential member of the Universal Negro Improvement Association who shared her commitment to activism with her son, Malcolm. Berdis Baldwin was an intelligent woman who passed along her love of the written word to her oldest son, and fought both her husband and the school system for his right to a well-rounded education. Anna Malaika Tubbs thought it flawed that the women who helped shape these men into the revolutionaries they were have been largely ignored. She rectifies that in her book The Three Mothers that not only looks at the lives of these women, but also other relatively unknown Black women throughout American history.
Beyond the Tee
What do you do with the drawer full of concert t-shirts you have collected over the years, or that box of ties your grandfather wore to church every Sunday? Mary Cannizzaro and Jen Cannizzaro have put together a helpful book on how to make quilts using stretchy, odd-sized, and unusual scraps to create a wonderful heirloom creation to pass down from generation to generation. Their book, Beyond the Tee, provides easy-to-understand directions and helpful tips on everything from selecting and sizing your quilt pieces to the best way to construct your creation.