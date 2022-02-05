The number one book this week at the Quincy Public Library is the first in a new series by best-selling author Shana Galen. Lady Lorraine Caldwell was willing to do almost anything to ensure that she marry Francis Mostyn, including sneaking out of her house to elope with him. Her father caught her in time, but is at his wit’s end knowing full well that Francis is only after Lorrie’s sizable dowry. To that end, he hires Ewan Mostyn, Francis’ cousin and the throwaway third son of the Earl of Pembroke, to keep Lorrie from doing something she’ll regret. As one of Draven’s Survivors, the name given to a special unit of soldiers who survived the most harrowing missions during the Peninsular War, Ewan relies on his brawn to keep his friends safe. Despite their differences in rank, Ewan realizes that he truly cares about Lorrie, and this job has turned into something more than revenge on his hated cousin. As she observes how Ewan interacts with the people around him even when he would rather be alone, Lorrie finds herself comparing the two men and slowly understanding that true love is more than a pretty face and sweet words. Third Son’s a Charm is an enjoyable new historical romance and the first book in The Survivors series.
Dance or Die
Ahmad Joudeh has always wanted to dance. He loved the grace and the rhythm and the ability to express his emotions through movement. Most young men would simply join a dance company to pursue their passion, but as a young refugee in Syria, not only were those dreams not encouraged, they were met with outright hostility. Joudeh would not be deterred and risked imprisonment and death to follow his dreams. In his inspirational new memoir Dance or Die, Joudeh shares his journey from a man without a country to one of the principle dancers with the Dutch National Ballet.
The Atlas of Disappearing Places
Thanks to climate change and encroaching humans, our planet is being altered in a variety of ways on nearly every continent. From eroding beaches and coastlines to the destruction of marine life and rainforests, the Earth is changing in ways our ancestors could not have imagined. In their new book The Atlas of Disappearing Places, researcher Christina Conklin and sustainability expert Marina Psaros share stories of the impact these changes are having on nearly every aspect of the planet. Using graphs, maps, imagery, and scientific facts to illustrate the situations, Conklin and Psaros shine a light on the problems and offer potential solutions to reverse the damage.
