This week at the Quincy Public Library the top book is Vanishing Hour by Laura Griffin. While on a search and rescue mission to find a lost little boy, Ava Burch and her SAR dog, Huck, stumble across an abandoned campsite in the middle of a remote national park. Since the campsite isn’t her priority, Ava simply takes a few photographs and notes the location to document her find then her and Huck follow his nose to successfully locate the boy. When the crisis is past, Ava tries to talk to the sheriff about the campsite, but he doesn’t seem to care. Grant Wycoff is the sheriff’s lead detective and overheard Ava talking to the sheriff while at the search for the boy. Her comments reminded Grant of a missing persons case from two years ago, and he wants to see the campsite for himself. Ava wants to further investigate it herself so the two set out to locate it again only when they arrive at the coordinates Ava recorded, it’s gone. When Grant digs into the old files on the case, he discovers a shots fired call in that area. Ava volunteers Huck’s services to look for the shell casings. Not only does Huck find a shell casing, he locates a skeletonized body further down the trail. Word of the body gets out bringing the press and the mother of a woman who went missing from the area to the small town. She informs Ava that several women have gone missing the past few years from the area causing Ava to dig even further into the missing women. As she uncovers minute clues, Ava puts herself and Huck into the line of fire attracting unwanted attention from someone who doesn’t want them to find the women. Grant is angry at himself for missing the clues Ava uncovers and becomes increasingly concerned as the attacks on Ava ramp up. It’s up to both of them to find the missing women and figure out who is behind the incidents before it’s too late. Vanishing Hour by Laura Griffin is a rapidly moving romantic thriller you won’t be able to put down.

