This week at the Quincy Public Library the top book is Vanishing Hour by Laura Griffin. While on a search and rescue mission to find a lost little boy, Ava Burch and her SAR dog, Huck, stumble across an abandoned campsite in the middle of a remote national park. Since the campsite isn’t her priority, Ava simply takes a few photographs and notes the location to document her find then her and Huck follow his nose to successfully locate the boy. When the crisis is past, Ava tries to talk to the sheriff about the campsite, but he doesn’t seem to care. Grant Wycoff is the sheriff’s lead detective and overheard Ava talking to the sheriff while at the search for the boy. Her comments reminded Grant of a missing persons case from two years ago, and he wants to see the campsite for himself. Ava wants to further investigate it herself so the two set out to locate it again only when they arrive at the coordinates Ava recorded, it’s gone. When Grant digs into the old files on the case, he discovers a shots fired call in that area. Ava volunteers Huck’s services to look for the shell casings. Not only does Huck find a shell casing, he locates a skeletonized body further down the trail. Word of the body gets out bringing the press and the mother of a woman who went missing from the area to the small town. She informs Ava that several women have gone missing the past few years from the area causing Ava to dig even further into the missing women. As she uncovers minute clues, Ava puts herself and Huck into the line of fire attracting unwanted attention from someone who doesn’t want them to find the women. Grant is angry at himself for missing the clues Ava uncovers and becomes increasingly concerned as the attacks on Ava ramp up. It’s up to both of them to find the missing women and figure out who is behind the incidents before it’s too late. Vanishing Hour by Laura Griffin is a rapidly moving romantic thriller you won’t be able to put down.
If You Could Live Anywhere
Some people live out their entire lives in one city, state, or country. Others were born with wandering feet and move often. And some people find themselves relocating due to career paths, family needs, or simply needing a change of scenery. In her new book, Melody Warnick explores how important location is to your well-being and how to find your place, both physically and mentally. Before technology allowed some workers the ability to work remotely, where you lived depended on your career. A farmer would find it difficult to live in the heart of New York City the same as a Broadway star would have a very long commute if they made their home in Camp Point. As more and more jobs allow you to work from home, it’s possible for people to choose a home based on their priorities – good schools for their kids, an urban environment filled with entertainment, a quiet plot of land with plenty of room for livestock, or even on a boat in the middle of the ocean. If You Could Live Anywhere is a great tool to help you figure out your priorities to allow you to choose the best possible place to be right now.
Throughout its history, the American military has both recruited and requested young men and women to fight for their country. Some wars were justified and necessary. Some were misguided and poorly executed, but all resulted in a devastating loss of life for American families. In the past, when a person joined the military, they did what they were told regardless of their own personal beliefs. They were soldiers and soldiers followed orders. But that doesn’t mean they agreed with what they were ordered to do. Starting with the tragedy on 9/11, the United States started down a path of war that was fraught with miscalculations and decisions that were made to advance a political agenda; a path that no less than the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff called “a strategic failure.” In the new book, Paths of Dissent, U.S. Army veterans Andrew Bacevich and Daniel A. Sjursen collected 15 personal essays written by their fellow veterans about the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. These men and women saw firsthand what was really happening in those countries and watched as members of their units died unnecessarily. Their stories are hard to read, but too important to be disregarded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.