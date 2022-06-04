The staff’s favorite book this week at the Quincy Public Library is a dark drama by best-selling author Lisa Scottoline.
Jason Bennett and his wife, Lucinda, are driving home with their son and daughter after her field hockey match. It was a great family day until they were run off the road in an apparent car-jacking. What should have been a frightening, but simple crime changed their life forever.
Now the family is thrust into the witness protection program because one of the bag guys was the son of a high-ranking drug lord who was killed by the other car-jacker. Now the drug lord thinks it was one of the Bennetts who killed his son and is out for revenge. The Bennetts are forced into hiding bringing only what they could quickly carry out of their house leaving behind their home, their jobs, their friends, and their extended family, all while the real culprit is spreading lies and trying to silence the only witnesses to his crimes.
As Jason obsessively scours the news and online investigation sites in an attempt to retake control of his life and get justice for his family, he discovers that the facts he is being told by the FBI don’t add up. The old Jason would have trusted the authorities to do their job, but this new Jason will do anything to protect his family no matter what it takes.
"What Happened to the Bennetts" is a gripping, emotional thriller that will keep you turning the page just to see what happens next.
Silent Earth
As we venture outside more now that the weather is finally getting warmer, you may not appreciate all of the ants, flies, gnats, bees, and centipedes that will inevitably invade your outdoor space, but they are a necessary part of your survival. Thanks to the ever-increasing spread of humans into the natural world, steady use of pesticides, and the anticipated changes of the Earth’s ecosystems, valuable insects are in danger of becoming extinct.
Biologist Dave Goulson has been fascinated by insects since he was a child. His fascination has led him to research the ecology and conservation of their habitats and help bring awareness to the problem. "Silent Earth" takes a look at the possibility of a world without those important insects and what we can do to halt the progressive losses.
Master the Marathon
If one of your summer goals is to run a marathon, you need to start training now.
We have the perfect book to help you reach your goal. "Master the Marathon" by journalist and marathoner Ali Nolan is just the book women need to start your planning cycle whether it is your first or fifth marathon.
With programs designed specifically for women for beginning, intermediate, and advanced runners, Nolan shares not only the physical aspects of training and what to expect, but also the mental motivation needed to become a successful marathoner. She also shares what it means to be a woman who enjoys running and pushing herself to new limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.