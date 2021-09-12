This week at the Quincy Public Library the top book is Witch Please by Ann Aguirre. Being a witch is the only thing Danica Waterhouse knows. All of the women in her family have handed down their legacy throughout the generations, a fact which her domineering but loving grandmother continues to point out to her. After an ugly breakup with a pure blood witch, Danica and her cousin swear off serious relationships. It has worked fine until Titus Wannaker walked into her store. Immediate attraction and sizzling chemistry make Danica consider a fling with Titus. Titus hasn't exactly had much luck in the dating department either, but he's willing to throw caution to the wind to further explore what he is feeling for Danica. They quickly realize this is something more than a fling, but Titus is unwilling to get his heart broken and wants to go slow. Danica is wary of her immense feelings for Titus, and is afraid her grandmother will do something bad to Titus simply because he is a mundane. Plus there's the little problem of losing her magic if she falls in love with a non-magical person. Aguirre's new romance is funny, sweet, and seriously hot. We can't wait for the next book in the series!
Woman in the Wild
If you are a woman and hiking in the backcountry is on your bucket list, we have the perfect book for you. Susan Joy Paul is an expert hiker and camper who shares her extensive knowledge in her new book Woman in the Wild. In it she covers all aspects of what a woman needs to have a positive hiking experience, whether for the day, overnight, or an extended adventure. She covers the basics such as how to get started, the equipment you’ll need, what to eat while on the trail, basic first aid, and navigational tips. Paul also includes answers to those sensitive questions such as how to go to the bathroom while hiking, how to handle your period, and what to do about your skin and hair. This book has everything you will need to get started enjoying the beauty of nature on foot.
The Science of Jurassic World
In 1993 a fantastic movie was released based on the far-fetched idea that dinosaurs could be incubated using dinosaur DNA from a mosquito preserved in a chunk of amber. That landmark movie launched seven sequels, advanced several Hollywood careers, and started a craze for all things prehistoric that shows no signs of stopping. But just how much of what was on film was fact and what was made up for movie audiences? Mark Brake and John Chase, authors of previous “facts behind the films” books on Harry Potter and Star Wars, share the hows and whos and whys of paleontology. As they move through the study of dinosaurs throughout the centuries using the movie timeline, Brake and Chase use memorable moments from the Jurassic movies to share factual information about a particular topic. The Science of Jurassic World is an interesting look at science versus Hollywood.