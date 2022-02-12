This week at the Quincy Public Library the staff recommends a fast-paced, heart-pounding new thriller by best-selling author Rebecca Zanetti. Laurel Snow was planning on spending the holidays with her mom but wasn’t planning on tracking a serial killer while she was there. When the mutilated bodies of 11 young blonde women came tumbling down a mountain during a muddy avalanche, Laurel calls in a favor from her boss to get her assigned to the case. Since she’s the only FBI agent in the area, she forces Captain Huck Rivers of Fish and Wildlife to work with her on a mutual task force. Despite being a loner, Huck is the first one to offer help when someone needs it. But the last thing he wants to do is work with the enigmatic FBI agent on such a gruesome, emotional, and potentially disastrous case involving multiple jurisdictions and politically motivated conclusions. Laurel’s meticulous methods may drive her superiors crazy, but they can’t deny she gets results. Combined with Huck’s stubborn refusal to accept anything but the truth, the two have a good chance to find justice for these women if they can avoid becoming targets themselves. You Can Run is a suspenseful and captivating new book and the first in a new series by Zanetti.
Paradise Found
Ignited by a faulty electric transmission line, the November 8, 2018, Camp Fire decimated the towns of Paradise and Concow, California. Over 95% of the towns’ structures were destroyed in the fire which left 86 people dead, and dozens injured. One of the few remaining structures in Paradise was the high school and its football stadium. Coach Rick Prinz was planning on retiring after the 2018 football season, but after seeing his team and coaches just days after the fire, he realized that they not only needed him, but also, they needed to be a team again now more than ever. In the spring of 2019, Prinz held his first football practice. It was held in a weed-choked field filled with trash and rocks; his team was wearing old jeans, mismatched jerseys, and the wrong shoes. Of the 50 kids once on his team, he now had 22. Despite the fact that they had next to nothing in the way of gear, a good practice field, or even more than one football, the Paradise team was tough and determined to finish what they started before the fire. Bill Plaschke is a sports columnist who is always on the lookout for a great story. He found one in the story of Rick Prinz and the Paradise football team, which he shares in the book Paradise Found.
Be More Vegan
If you have decided to give a plant-based lifestyle a shot, we suggest you check out Be More Vegan by Niki Webster. Filled with not only tempting vegan recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and desserts, but also tips on moving into a non-meat diet, how to stay healthy while maintaining a vegan lifestyle, and answers to all your nutritional questions. Whether you are considering a change to your diet, actively pursuing a vegan lifestyle, or wanting to add to your plant-based recipes, check out this book today!
