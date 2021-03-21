The Mississippi Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America has named Matthew Ghirarda as its new Senior District Executive of the Eagle Valley District after a nationwide search.
The Eagle Valley District serves the counties of Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike, Schuyler in Illinois as well as Lee and part of Van Buren in Iowa and Clark in Missouri.
Ghirarda has served as a District Executive for three different councils in the Bangor, Maine area, a District Director for the Nashua Valley Council in Lancaster, Mass., and most recently as the Program Director for the Seneca Waterways Council in Rochester, N.Y.
In his new position with the Eagle Valley District, Ghirarda will be responsible for operations in West Central Illinois, Northeast Missouri, and Southeast Iowa. These operations include recruiting and training adult volunteers, creating opportunities for youth and families to get involved with Scouting, and delivering on the BSA's promise of adventure and character development.