Brunenn awarded SIU of Quincy Center for Family medicine Employee of the Month for February

Congratulations to SIU Center for Family Medicine (Quincy) February employee of the month, Jessica Brunenn. Jessica has been with SIU in Quincy for 12 years and is currently in the role of charge nurse. Jessica’s nominator noted, “Jessica is calm and professional no matter the situation. She is prompt and professional in providing answers when needed. Jessica is courteous to both patients and colleagues and has done a great job in her nursing supervisory role. She goes above and beyond to help her patients and her team in the clinic. Her calm approach in difficult situations helps to ease others.” Jessica, thank you for sharing your fantastic leadership skills in our clinic.
When we asked Jessica what first came to mind as she reflects on her employment with SIU she shared, “I enjoy being able to come to work and work in a relaxed environment where I am helping others. I work with the nurses and the providers every day to provide the best care for our patients. I get to help teach resident physicians and guide nurses to be the best they can be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.