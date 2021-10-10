C-SC Dean earns national leadership award

Canton, Mo. - Dr. Dell Ann Janney, Dean of Graduate and Professional Studies and Professor of Accounting at Culver-Stockton College, was recently presented with the 2021 National Society for Experiential Education (NSEE) Outstanding Leader in Experiential Education: Higher Education award at the NSEE conference in Orlando, Fla.
The award is meant to recognize professionals in higher education for their uses of experiential learning, the method of learning through experience, in their respective institutions.
Before Dr. Janney assumed her current position with the College, she worked as the Associate Dean of Experiential Education. During this time, she created the Strategic Plan for Excellence in Experiential Education. This plan evolved into programs for quality improvement and training C-SC faculty in methods of experiential education.
Through these plans and programs created through Dr. Janney's work, C-SC's Experiential Learning Center was opened to students. As of the Fall 2021 semester, the Innovation, Design and Experiential Activities (IDEA) Center will also be opened to students.
