Imtiaz Ismail, MD, interventional cardiologist, recently joined the staff at Hannibal Clinic.
Dr. Ismail is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He completed fellowships at the University of Louisville in Kentucky and Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago. Dr. Ismail completed residency at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in Chicago after completing his medical degree in India.
Before joining the Clinic, Dr. Ismail was Clinical Research Coordinator at the University of Louisville’s Division of Cardiovascular Disease.