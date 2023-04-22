Chamber of Commerce Hosts Benson Financial Group Ribbon Cutting

Pictured from left to right: Front row: JT Dozier Ambassador, Lisa Carter, Debbie Burroughs, Connie Benson, Pat Benson, LeeAnn King Ambassador. Second row: Aaron Hill, Steve Hill, Becky Luebrecht, Beth Franklin, Jeriod Turner, Amanda Hall, Paul Littleton. Third row: Ben Strother, Justin Gibson, Tim Miller and Jason Nichols.

The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting April 14, 2023, to celebrate the opening of Benson Financial Groups Quincy location, located at 3740 E. Lake Centre, Suite A. This is Benson Financial Group's second location. Their first location is located at 161 Progress Road, Hannibal, Mo.

Benson Financial Group offers financial planning, retirement planning, investment planning, asset management, insurance planning, estate planning, and tax planning. Benson Financial Group is open 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit them on the web at bensonfg.com or call them at 217-223-3916.

