Chamber of Commerce Hosts Benson Financial Group Ribbon Cutting

The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting April 14, 2023, to celebrate the opening of Benson Financial Groups Quincy location, located at 3740 E. Lake Centre, Suite A. This is Benson Financial Group's second location. Their first location is located at 161 Progress Road, Hannibal, Mo.
Benson Financial Group offers financial planning, retirement planning, investment planning, asset management, insurance planning, estate planning, and tax planning. Benson Financial Group is open 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit them on the web at bensonfg.com or call them at 217-223-3916.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.