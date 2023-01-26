Chamber of Commerce Hosts Davis & Associates, REALTORS® Ribbon Cutting

Pictured from left to right: Susan Crider, Ambassador, Shelly Kraemer, Broker, Melissa Reis, Kathy Citro, John Mast-Owner Designated Managing Broker, Tina Garkie, Bret Austin-Owner, Sharla Lewis, Bobette Cawthon, Janet Canavan, Linda Snider, LeeAnne King, Ambassador

Chamber ambassadors held a ribbon cutting January 24, 2023, to celebrate the New Ownership and Remodel of Davis & Associates, REALTORS® located at 1112 Broadway St, Quincy.

Davis & Associates Inc., REALTORS® will show you the very best Quincy, and the surrounding area has to offer. They have the knowledge to guide you on this new journey of house buying, and we will take the time to answer your questions.

