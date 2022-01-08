Brian Canfield, MHA, MBA, MA, has joined Blessing Health System as Chief Operating Officer (COO). He joins Blessing after nine years as COO at Firsthealth of The Carolinas and Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst, North Carolina, where he was responsible for three acute care hospitals totaling 509 beds, a critical access hospital, and a staff of 4,500 employees and 950 volunteers.
“I am truly honored and humbled to join the Blessing Health System team of dedicated professionals who work tirelessly, every day around the clock, to care for the citizens and families in the communities we serve,” he said. “I am fully committed to our mission: To improve the health of our communities.”
Canfield is a veteran, having served 28 years in the United States Army and Department of Defense. His last assignment was as CEO/Commanding Officer of Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He was the first non-physician selected to command the 340-bed-capable tertiary care teaching hospital with eight multi-specialty ambulatory care and primary care medical home clinics serving a community of more than 185,000 patients. The medical center was a key medical evacuation center for wounded and ill service men and women returning from overseas and was home to the Army’s largest Warrior Transition Unit, responsible for successfully transitioning wounded and ill soldiers back to duty or to productive citizen status.
Prior to this assignment, Canfield served in Afghanistan where he was responsible for planning, coordination and synchronization of 12 hospitals, 32 clinics, 14 forward surgical teams, and all ground and air medical evacuation resources in Afghanistan for over a half-million US military and partner nation forces.
Canfield holds a Master of Healthcare Administration degree, a Master of Business Administration degree and a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies.
