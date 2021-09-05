Col. Greg Whitaker retires from Air Force

Colonel Greg Whitaker, of Lewis County, recently retired after a long career of service in the U.S. Air Force.
A formal retirement ceremony was held May 27 at Joint Base San Antonio in Lackland, Tex.
According to a report, at the time of his retirement, Col. Whitaker was serving as Director of Operations, 16th Air Force at Joint Base San Antonio. In this position, he oversaw the operations of over 44,000 Airmen across the globe. He also handled many aspects of Joint Cyber Mission Forces. He had previously served as Vice Commander of the 67th Cyberspace Wing.
Whitaker has served as a colonel since 2018. His multiple awards and commendations include the Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Combat Readiness Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
Col. Whitaker was a 1993 graduate of Highland High School and a 1997 graduate of the University of Missouri. He attended Squadron Officer School and continued his education throughout his career.
His close friend, Chris Childress, also retired in recent years. The men attended Lewis County Schools and ROTC together before joining the Air Force.
Col. Whitaker and his wife, Lisa, have three children.