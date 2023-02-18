The Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri recently welcomed three new members to its Board of Directors at its annual meeting.
Allie Bennett, of Monroe City, Brad Keller, of Quincy, and Clayton Lamkin, of Quincy, join the Community Foundation as new board members.
Bennett is Manager of Economic Development and Member Services for Northeast Power in Palmyra, Missouri. “The mission of the Community Foundation is inspiring to me, and I am proud to serve in this leadership capacity to assist in giving back to our communities,” said Bennett.
Keller is Vice President & Trust Officer for Mercantile Bank Trust Services. Keller “I am honored to join the Board of Directors of the Community Foundation, an organization that provides so many benefits to our local communities and to those individuals and organizations looking to give back,” said Keller.
Lamkin is Vice President of Finance for the North America Region at Phibro Animal Health. “Giving back is very important to me,” said Lamkin. “I am excited about being a part of the Community Foundation as it provides a great vehicle to impact the lives of countless individuals and families in our region - now and long into the future.”
Additionally, the Board of Directors elected Bill Durall, of Pittsfield, as secretary. Durall is retired from the U.S. Air Force and is District Governor for Rotary District 6460. Lance Grady, of Mt. Sterling, was re-elected board chair. Grady is the owner of L. Grady Realty and The Grady Agency. Corey Moon, of Edina, was re-elected vice chair. Moon is associate judge for Missouri’s 2nd Judicial Circuit. Kamryn Schrepfer, of Quincy, was re-elected treasurer. Schrepfer is a partner at Gray Hunter Stenn LLP.
The Board of Directors also recognized and thanked two retiring board members for their service. Brian Nation, of Barry, and Lyle Paben, of Bowen, retire after serving since 2017.
In addition to newly elected members and officers, the Board of Directors also includes:
Pat Benson of Hannibal, founder of Benson Financial Group
Chelsea Fellinger of Canton, Lewis County assistant prosecutor
Amy Graham of Carthage, director of the Carthage Community Development Corporation
James Hansen of Quincy, partner at Schmiedeskamp Robertson Neu & Mitchell LLP
Dave Hetzler of Quincy, Interim Dean of Career and Technical Education at John Wood Community College
Amy Lehenbauer of Palmyra, office & cattle operations manager at Lehenbauer Farms
Debbie Niederhauser of Quincy, retired educator
Dr. Douglas Palmer of Canton, President of Culver-Stockton College
Julie Shepard of Quincy, administrative coordinator of Community Health Innovation at Blessing Corporate Services
Dr. Kristin Spear of Quincy, owner of Paws at Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.