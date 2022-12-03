SIU Center for Family Medicine – Quincy named Jackie Conover the November Employee of the Month.
Jackie’s nominator said, “Jackie is always willing to help when asked by anyone in need. She is very patient and accommodating to staff and tries to make sure her patients are provided the best care in every situation. Jackie is a knowledgeable resource for many, and she is always willing to share and teach anyone that comes to her in need. She’s always willing to go the extra mile and helps take care of patient needs-big or small. If she doesn’t know how to address something, she figures it out and always gets the job done. Since we’ve been so short on nursing staff, she’s really stepped up and helped things continue to run as smoothly as possible. I think she certainly deserves recognition for her hard work and dedication to caring for our patients!!!”
