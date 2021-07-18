Culver-Stockton College recently announced the promotion and appointment of three staff members.
Dr. Dell Ann Janney was promoted from her position as Associate Dean for Experiential Education and External Relations to Dean of Graduate and Professional Studies. This position provides leadership in new graduate and online program development/enrollment management. Dr. Janney's new responsibilities also include overseeing career services, instructional technology and related faculty training.
“I am delighted to assume the leadership position to advance and grow the college’s initiatives in graduate and online studies, which will allow us to focus on in-demand degree programs while preparing graduates to add value to the needs of business and industry" Janney said.
Angie Royal has joined CS-C staff as the Dean of Student Life. Her responsibility is creating and providing a positive campus community for all students.
“I’m extremely excited to join the C-SC family to lead the charge in creating a transformative engagement experience for our students," Royal sad. "I look forward to working with the Student Life team and various departments on campus to provide a supportive environment for students as they navigate their college experience to grow and develop as leaders.”
Rev. Wesley Knight has also joined the college staff as Chaplain. Rev. Knight will provide guidance in faith and inclusion to CS-C students as well as coordinating religious services and collaborating with area churches for various faith-based programs.