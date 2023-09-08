Culver-Stockton College welcomed 10 new faculty members in three different areas of study at the college for the 2023-24 academic year.
Kim Gaither, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at C-SC, said the addition of the new instructors will further strengthen the programs offered on campus, and positions the college to continue a path of growth and expansion.
New faculty members in the Applied Liberal Arts & Sciences (ALAS) Division are:
• Alexander Benedict, assistant professor of biology.
• Lacy Chapel, assistant professor of health sciences and athletic training.
• Alexis Kubiak, lecturer of counselor education.
• Robert Mevissen, assistant professor of history.
• Chelsey Morrow, assistant professor of mathematics.
New faculty members in the Business, Education, Law (BEL) Division are:
• Matthew Bilgri, lecturer in business administration.
• Kailee Gaither, visiting assistant professor of business.
• Robin Jarvis, lecturer of business administration.
New faculty members in the Fine, Applied and Literary Arts (FALA) Division are:
• Scott Arthur, assistant professor of art and curator of the Mabee Gallery.
• Emily Mayne, assistant professor of English.
