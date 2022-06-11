Dawson awarded SIU Center for Family Medicine June Employee of the Month

Congratulations to Anita Dawson for being chosen the SIU Center for Family Medicine (Quincy) Employee of the Month. Anita provides a very helpful service to our patients. She has special training to help patients navigate the financial side of their care including financial assistance applications, enrollment in the marketplace, or Medicare open enrollment.
Anita’s nomination read, “Anita is always friendly and eager to help with pre-certifications for patients – even when needed ASAP. She keeps the teams and doctors informed during the pre-cert process. She is always positive, approachable, kind and helpful when nursing staff has questions. Her positive energy is contagious! She is doing a great job and is easy to communicate with. We greatly appreciate her help!”
Anita began working for SIU in April 2021. When ask what she enjoys about working at SIU, Anita responded, “I enjoy the atmosphere and my co-workers!”
