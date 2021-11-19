Kara Berlin-Bates, District Supervisor in the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE’s) Office of Adult Learning and Vocational Rehabilitation, was chosen by a panel of her peers as the agency’s Employee of the Month for September 2021.
As DESE’s employee of the month, Berlin-Bates was eligible for the State Employee of the Month, which she received for October 2021.
These awards are a reflection of the excellent work ethic of my team, the continuous support we receive from the VR agency, and the exceptional willingness to collaborate from our partnering agencies,” said Berlin-Bates.
Berlin-Bates has been with DESE for eight years. In her role, she assists individuals with disabilities in obtaining, maintaining, retaining, or advancing in employment. She helps to empower customers to transform their lives through employment.
“I received an unsolicited email from a Department of Corrections (DOC) employee who wanted to recognize Ms. Berlin-Bates for her outstanding service and the positive difference she makes with the inmates there,” said her nominator, DESE Assistant Commissioner Tim Gaines. The DOC nominator said, “Kara is kind and helpful and has made a difference in my ability to help offenders get pre-release help by doing the applications for benefits and intakes while they are still in prison.”
Berlin-Bates is passionate about creating employment and career opportunities for individuals with disabilities in the Northeast Missouri area and was instrumental in creating the first “reverse” job fair in the Hannibal area.
For Berlin-Bates, her favorite part of her job is seeing people have the opportunity to make their own success.
“We get to see people have more control, freedom, and choice through their participation in education, training, and employment,” she said. “The change we get to see in the people we serve not only impacts them as individuals, but it also impacts their families and communities as well.”
Originally from Bowling Green, Berlin-Bates and her family currently live in New London, Missouri. She and her husband have three children. Berlin-Bates enjoys going to her daughters’ athletic events (volleyball, basketball, and softball games) with her three-year-old son in tow.
