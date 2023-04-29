Dr. William Dixon, associate professor and director of the Southern Illinois University Family Medicine and Residency Program in Quincy gave a national presentation at the American Academy of Family Physicians Residency Leadership Summit held in Kansas City. His presentation was titled, "Structured Interviews: How to Recruit Terrific Residents While Advancing Equity." This summit is a national event for both MDs and DOs that focuses on the needs of family medicine residency programs. SIU in Quincy trains 18 family medicine residents at a time, consisting of first-, second- and third-year resident physicians. In June, SIU-Quincy is expected to graduate the class of 2023 and welcome six new family medicine residents to begin the program (class of 2026).
People and Professions
