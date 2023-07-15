Faculty Excellence Awards were presented to four SIU School of Medicine Family and Community Medicine employees during Grand Rounds on July 12, 2023. Quincy faculty member Dr. Bill Dixon was presented the Master Clinician award by Dr. Paula Mackrides.
Nominees for this particular award demonstrate exceptional clinic skills and service through activities that include developing and expanding clinic services to meet patient needs, outstanding patient satisfaction, high productivity, involvement in clinical quality improvement initiatives and high performance on quality metrics, and broad clinical expertise.
Dixon is a Quincy Family Medicine Residency Program graduate and now serves as program director. He was a hospitalist with Blessing Hospital prior to returning as faculty in the residency program. During Grand Rounds, Dixon is noted as, “an exceptional clinician always striving to do the best not only for his continuity patients but for the population in the western region of Illinois”.
When Dixon saw a need for additional medical services, he worked closely with the Quincy Residency faculty and Blessing Hospital to expand the reach of SIU Quincy Family Medicine. He has helped grow services in areas where gaps were identified such as Hepatitis C treatment (by primary care) and medication-assisted treatment.
Dixon sees patients in the continuity clinic, as a supervisor, and in the hospital as attending physician with the resident physicians. His numbers are some of the highest in the SIU practice and ranks highly in patient satisfaction.
Dixon is on the cutting edge of developing a Clinic First Model for the Quincy Family Medicine Residents to optimize ambulatory practice training. He has presented this model nationally at Society for Teachers in Family Medicine.
Dixon has taken on crucial care in rural Rushville of patients as the medical director of their rural hospital.
He also sees patients in several nursing homes and is the medical director of the Rushville Nursing Home in addition to four other rural nursing homes.
His work with facilitating quality improvement, policies, and procedures in these roles as well as at SIU Community Family Medicine – Quincy promotes excellence within the health care system and as such in the direct clinical care of patients.
