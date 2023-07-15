Faculty Excellence Awards were presented to four SIU School of Medicine Family and Community Medicine employees during Grand Rounds on July 12, 2023. Quincy faculty member Dr. Bill Dixon was presented the Master Clinician award by Dr. Paula Mackrides.

Nominees for this particular award demonstrate exceptional clinic skills and service through activities that include developing and expanding clinic services to meet patient needs, outstanding patient satisfaction, high productivity, involvement in clinical quality improvement initiatives and high performance on quality metrics, and broad clinical expertise.

