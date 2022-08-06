Dr. Brendan Smith, DMD, Joins Quincy Dental Practice

(Quincy, Illinois) Dr. Duke Busbey and Dr. Ryan Riggs are pleased to welcome Dr. Brendan Smith into the practice of general dentistry at their clinic at 124 N. 12th Street in Quincy.
A native of Quincy and graduate of Quincy Notre Dame High School, Dr. Smith is a 2022 graduate of the SIU School of Dental Medicine where he earned the Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) degree. He graduated in 2018 from Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biochemistry. Dr. Smith is the son of Marilyn and Scott Smith who reside in Quincy.
