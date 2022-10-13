Dr. Michael Ottney joins Memorial Hospital

Memorial Hospital is excited to announce Michael Ottney, D.O., has joined the Memorial Hospital team. Dr. Ottney specializes in Family Medicine and will begin seeing patients on Monday, October 17, at Memorial Medical Clinic Hamilton at 1471 Keokuk Street, Hamilton.
Dr. Ottney received his Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) degree in Preprofessional Medical Science from Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois, and his Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Chemistry from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. Dr. Ottney then went on to complete his medical degree at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri, where he graduated ninth out of one hundred fifty-eight in his class and received the Academic Scholar Award for three years. Dr. Ottney completed his residency in General Surgery at Metropolitan Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and his Family Medicine residency at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Dr. Ottney is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. He has received the Navy Achievement Medal and a Navy Commendation Medal. Dr. Ottney was in the ninety-ninth percentile in the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Exams.
