Brady Dreasler, Director of Engineering for Quincy Media, Inc. was recently awarded the Service to Broadcast Engineering award from the National Association of Broadcasters.
Dreasler started his career with Quincy Media almost 50 years ago with WGEM TV and Radio. QMI is set to sell its stations to Gray Television.
“What an honor it is to receive this NAB award and to work for Quincy Media. Quincy Media works hard at growing and caring about its people,” said Dreasler.
Dreasler has also been involved in various industry and civic organizations.
“Brady is a remarkable individual and is most deserving of this award,” said Ralph M. Oakley, President and CEO of Quincy Media. “He has been able to harness technology that has allowed our stations to operate at their top level and is continually enhancing the service we can provide to our viewers. Brady has not only helped QMI and its stations, he has been an industry leader in innovation and technology.”