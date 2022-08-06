Duesterhaus Named Vice President for Advancement

CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College President Dr. Douglas B. Palmer has announced the appointment of Adam Duesterhaus to the position of Vice President for Advancement, effective July 18, 2022.

Duesterhaus, a 2006 graduate of Culver-Stockton College, comes to “the Hill” from United Way of Adams County, where he most recently served as the Director of Development and Communications.

