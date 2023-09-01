Liberty Bank announced the addition of Carlos Fernandez, former general manager at WGEM AM/FM/TV, and Mike Elbe, former president of John Wood Community College, to it's board of directors.

“Most banks add board members who have done well for themselves, but we prefer to bring in folks who have who have done well for others in the community in addition to being successful in their own careers," said President and Chairman Mark Field. “Being 100% local, we live and die by what happens right here at home, and we are excited to add two board members who have done so much in helping so many people throughout our community." 

