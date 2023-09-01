Liberty Bank announced the addition of Carlos Fernandez, former general manager at WGEM AM/FM/TV, and Mike Elbe, former president of John Wood Community College, to it's board of directors.
“Most banks add board members who have done well for themselves, but we prefer to bring in folks who have who have done well for others in the community in addition to being successful in their own careers," said President and Chairman Mark Field. “Being 100% local, we live and die by what happens right here at home, and we are excited to add two board members who have done so much in helping so many people throughout our community."
Fernandez retired after 48 years of experience in various aspects of broadcasting — from station management to strategic consulting. As the vice president and general manager for Quincy Broadcasting, he oversaw the day-to-day operations of the whole family of the WGEM stations. He has lived in Quincy since October 2007.
Upon moving to Quincy, Fernandez became a co-founder and the chairman of the Great River Honor Flight Board, providing area veteran’s a cost-free opportunity to gather with their fellow servicemen and women to celebrate their service and to visit the national memorials in Washington, D.C. He has also served or is serving on a number of local boards including Quincy Community Theatre, Chaddock School, American Red Cross, Advocacy Network for Children, United Way, Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, GREDF, Quincy Parks Foundation, Junior Achievement, Looking for Lincoln, Quincy’s Fourth of July celebration and Arts Quincy to name a few.
“I couldn’t be prouder of my association with Liberty Bank,” Fernandez said. “Since moving to Quincy years ago, I’ve watched as the Liberty Bank team has consistently shown a commitment to the communities they serve and that is a perfect fit for my continued involvement in this community.”
Elbe served as president of John Wood Community College from 2014-2022. He started at JWCC in 1990 and held a number of positions during his tenure at the College. He served as vice president for Student Services holding the position as chief student services officer for the college. Over the course of his 35 years of professional experiences, he has served at four, 4-year colleges and two separate engagements with JWCC.
Elbe has served on several area boards including the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, the Great River Economic Development Foundation, United Way of Adams County, the Workforce Investment Board and Tri-State Development Summit. Last year, he received the Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen Award as well as the Illinois Leadership Council for Agricultural Education Advocacy Award. In 2021, Elbe was recognized for his community service by being selected as the recipient of the Thomas A. Oakley Award for Economic Innovation from GREDF. In 2019, the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce awarded him the community Diversity Champion award. He was the 2018 Joe Bonansinga Award recipient.
“Growing up right here in this area, I am proud to affiliate with what is one of the very last truly local banks” Elbe said. “It’s great to be part of a team that is so dedicated to taking care of our friends and neighbors and keeping our money working right here at home, together. I look forward to being able to help our local communities continue to grow.”
Fernandez and Elbe join current board members Field, chairman; Scott Schoonover, board secretary; and John Matlick, Larry Talken and Lawson Faler.
