Eleven graduate from Blessing radiologic tech school

The Blessing Hospital School of Radiologic Technology recently graduated its 61st class.
Graduates were: Lauren Dunn, Emmie Hoebing, Haley Miller, Ashley Otten, Josh Reid, Katelyn Hunter, Wendy Koch, Heather Davis, Sarah DiPrima, Erin Yingling and Macy Allen.
Miller received the Academic Excellence Award for maintaining both a 4.0 GPA and the highest grades in the class. Otten received the Clinical Excellence Award for her technical and customer service skills.
Blessing's radiology program is a four-year Bachelor's degree program run through Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences.