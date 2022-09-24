Emergency medicine physician joins Blessing Hospital

Arthur Ankeney, MD, emergency medicine physician, has joined Blessing Health and the staff of the Blessing Hospital Emergency Center.
A Columbia, MO, native, Dr. Ankeney earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, MO. He completed residency at Prisma Health, Richland Emergency Medicine, Columbia, SC.
