Encore!, the volunteer council of the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association, announced this year’s recipients of music camp scholarships. The 10 scholarship recipients attending music camps this summer are:
• Christopher Noah Schaefer, son of Chris and Beth Schaefer, is a freshman at Quincy High School. He will be studying clarinet at the Western Illinois University Summer Band Camp.
• Cassandra Froelich, daughter of Patrick and Stephanie Froelich, is a junior at Quincy High School. She will be studying viola at WIU Summer Orchestra Camp in Macomb.
• Paul Steinkamp, son of Nick and Jill Steinkamp, is a junior at Quincy Notre Dame High School. He will be studying trumpet at Brass Week -University of Illinois Summer Youth Music Camp in Champaign.
• Kaylee Blunier, daughter of Joe and Karen Blunier, is a sophomore at Warsaw High School. She will study tenor saxophone at Summer Jazz Camp, Western Illinois University.
• Grace Stevens, daughter of Bryan and Julie Stevenson, is an eighth-grade student at Southeastern Junior High School in Augusta where she plays with the band and orchestra. Grace will study percussion at WIU Summer Band and Jazz Band in the Community Music Camp, Macomb.
• Kasey Fink, daughter of Valerie Heisler and Trent Fink, is a junior at Warsaw High School. Kasey plays trumpet with the Quincy Youth Orchestra. Kasey received a scholarship from ISYM in Champaign and will use her scholarship to attend Brass week at ISYM and Jazz Camp at WIU Community Music School this summer.
• Noah Hutson, son of Brenda and the late Matt Hutson, is a sophomore at Warsaw High School. Noah plays trumpet with Warsaw High School Band and the Quincy Youth Orchestra. Noah will attend ISYM in Champaign.
• Isaac Steinkamp, son of Jill and Nick Steinkamp, is an eighth grade student at St. Francis Solanus. He plays trombone with Quincy Youth Orchestra. Isaac will attend Jazz Camp at WIU’s Community Music School.
• Iysis Biggs, daughter of Sheila and Anthony Biggs, is an eighth grade student at St. Dominic School. She plays violin with the Youth Orchestra and PMO Band. Iysis will attend Stevens Point Suzuki Camp in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
• Cecelia Wayland, daughter of Jeff and Melissa Wayland, is a seventh grade student at Quincy Junior High School. She plays violin with the Quincy Junior High School Orchestra. Cecelia will be studying at the American Suzuki Institute, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, this summer.
This is the 67th year these music camp scholarships have been awarded. They are funded by the estate of Martha McCrory and by Encore’s Symphony of Trees fundraising events such as Fairy Tale Tea and Battle for the Baton. Encore is thankful for community support received at fundraisers throughout the year which made these scholarships possible.
