Epley completes intensive training in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia

SIU School of Medicine Center for Family Medicine - Quincy would like to congratulate Karen Epley, LCPC, on completing intensive training in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBTI): Evidence-based Insomnia Interventions for Trauma, Anxiety, Depression, Chronic Pain, TBI, Sleep Apnea and Nightmares. Karen attended a digital seminar through Pesi, Inc.
People and Professions
