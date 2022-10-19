Family medicine provider joins Blessing Health

Surya Polavarapu, MD, has joined the Blessing Health Family Medicine department in Quincy.
Known as Dr. Surya to her patients, she completed residency at SIU Center for Family Medicine – Quincy after earning her medical degree at GSL Medical College, one of the premier private medical institutions in India.
Dr. Surya calls it a “great privilege” to take care of her patients.
“The trust they have in me motivates me every single day to do my best,” she said. “I listen with compassion, make sure they understand the options available to them for treatment and we come up with a plan together.”
Dr. Surya’s special interests include preventative care, women’s health, diabetes, hypertension and mental health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.