Financial Advisor, Trenton Murfin of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Quincy has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP® Board) to use the certification mark CFP®.
The CFP® certification is awarded to individuals who meet the CFP® Board's stringent requirements. To gain certification, a financial advisor must complete a CFP® Board Registered educational program, pass the CFP® examination and background check, and agree to comply with the CFP® Board's Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct.
