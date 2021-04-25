First Bankers Trustshares selects new CFO

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. in Quincy recently announced the appointment of Seth Runkle as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Runkle will also serve as CFO for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A.
Runkle has been serving as the CFO for the City and County of Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure since November 2018. Before then, he spent 21 years with Citigroup; working positions in the U.S., Europe and Latin America.
Runkle holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves.
"I am extremely thankful to the Company for this opportunity and look forward to contributing to a stable, growing company," said Runkle. "This is a wonderful community that my family and I are thrilled to be coming back to the Midwest."
Seth Runkle begins his work in Quincy June 1, 2021.