Fischer Health Care Consulting today announced that Ryan Fischer, a native of Quincy, Illinois, was named to the Board of Directors for The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital for a term beginning July 1, 2022.
Through the generosity of its donors, The Foundation supports research that leads to treatment breakthroughs, financial assistance for patient care, nursing scholarships and community outreach programs in St. Louis.
“I have a long-standing passion for community health, whether it's through philanthropy, serving on boards of directors or collaborating with health care think tanks,” Fischer said. “Building a healthy community doesn’t happen overnight. I’m excited to work with the other passionate Board members at The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital.”
Fischer is CEO of Fischer Health Care Consulting and has over 20 years of experience in the health care industry. He has been involved with many boards and organizations that serve uninsured and underinsured clients, children and adults with disabilities, and people experiencing homelessness or substance abuse. After attending Quincy Senior High school, he received his higher education at Quincy University and Washington University School of Medicine.
“We are delighted that Ryan has joined our board,” said Susan Ell, Vice President and Executive Director at The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital. “His passion for community health improvement aligns with the goals of the Foundation and BJC HealthCare. We’re pleased to have someone of his caliber representing us.”
Ryan Fischer is the son of Janie and D.D. Fischer, and his ties to Barnes-Jewish Hospital are lifelong. His grandmother and great-grandfather both received treatment through BJC in the 1950s and 60s. Fischer himself received treatment for a shoulder injury at Barnes-Jewish. They were also instrumental in saving D.D. Fischer’s life not once, but three times, including when he received the gift of life through a double lung transplant. Most recently, Fischer worked closely with BJC physicians and patients by way of his position with a skilled nursing facility operator.
