Gray admitted into partnership at Gray Hunter Stern LLP

Amy L. Gray, C.P.A., P.C. has been admitted into partnership at Gray Hunter Stenn LLP, Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Gray, a native of Warsaw, Illinois, graduated from Western Illinois University with a Bachelor of Business in Accountancy. She is a CPA licensed in the states of Illinois and Iowa. Ms. Gray joined the firm in October 2009 as a staff accountant. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Illinois Society of Certified Public Accountants.
People and Professions
