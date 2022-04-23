Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Windy with isolated thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Windy with isolated thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.